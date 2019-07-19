Letter: First selectman election debate

Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is 300 words. less Below is a Letter to the Editor from this week's Ridgefield Press. If you'd like to have a letter to the editor run next week, email letters to news@TheRidgefieldPress.com. Deadline is 1 p.m. and word count is ... more Photo: Stock Image Photo: Stock Image Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Letter: First selectman election debate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

To the Editor:

Glad to hear there may be a debate between the two candidates running for first selectman.

Issues that should be debated:

Term limits for all elected offices?

Fund raising for new police/fire stations instead of additional debt to town?

Should we sell the sewage treatment plant to a private company and eliminate that huge town debt load?

Place a 1.6 percent limit on annual property taxes levied on private homes, calculated on home’s current value?

Create a very large senior citizen property tax break ( 35%) for homes without school children?

Future of the private 140-acre building parcel on Wilton Road East?

Increase property tax rate on commercial property?

Why not have two nights and a weekend afternoon of open debates?

People want transparency and meaningful participation in their local government.

Rich Fasanelli