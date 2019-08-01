Letter: Border quotes

To the Editor:

So the question in last week’s letters seemed to be —why aren’t we just lifting our lamps beside the golden door on the immigration question? Another letter accused the president of racism.

Well, when you have a president who says things like, “Do not send your children to the border. If they do make it, they’ll get sent back, more importantly, they might not make it” and “(illegals) … are gonna pay a significant fine, you are going to learn English, you are going to go to the back of the line so that you don’t get ahead of somebody applying legally, but after you’ve done these things over a certain period of time, you can earn your citizenship,” I suppose we must concede the author’s point that the president who said this is racist.

Except the president who said these things was Obama.

Ray Martin

Marshall Road, July 26