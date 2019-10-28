Letter: Are we moving away from small town charm?

To the Editor:

In this year of local politics, I find that Ridgefield is at a pivotal crossroads where it must confront its future while reconciling the past. We cannot disregard our past small-town ambiance unless we decide we are going to become something else.

Our town’s leadership has become indifferent to keeping the constant aesthetic of vintage Rockwellian Main Street in favor of becoming a mid sized city where houses are stacked close to each other and traffic becomes a harried distraction to our need to go from place to place. Neighbors become strangers and no one is interested in how they relate to the people here.

I am not saying we can’t change. I am asking to consider whether we should for the purpose of those who are interested in doing so while enriching only themselves and putting our town second. Yes, we are a desirable town to live in; one of the notable best in the state. We have chosen to live here because we can afford to. We have many benefits and attractions, which keep us in mind for many people who want to live here. But allowing further development devalues our homes while making traffic congestion and greater population an unwelcome commonplace event.

Our current first selectman has chosen the route that we should embrace this evolution and become like a small city, where an ill-conceived sewer expansion and affordable housing are welcomed ideas. I do not believe we are destined to this way, but should remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping Ridgefield the way it is.

Republican candidates are running to preserve the values of Ridgefield.

Bob Cousins

Circle Drive, Oct. 21

Up for sale?

Seems that Ridgefield has lost its way. No longer are the times when someone moved to town and stayed. Generations of people filling the community we all love. Today it seems like as soon as their children are off to college so are the folks. No need to stay, and pay these high taxes! Time to move to a low tax state and save what little is left.

This past year was even worse, so many houses up for sale. Every street had two, or more homes for sale. . For example New Street is a small street maybe a ¼ mile long. It had five houses for sale. What is going on? Why don’t our elected officials see their policies are what is killing our wonderful town! Every year town taxes go up. Of course that doesn’t include all the new taxes the state has happily added on, and tolls are on the way. Our current leaders need to find ways to lower taxes and the costs of living. Residents cannot afford to have their taxes constantly going up causing them to move away. House values are also effected since there is always so much supply on the market home values cannot appreciate. Even local businesses can’t stay in business for long. That’s because their clientele is constantly moving away. Our elected leaders always promise they can and will do better, however we always seem to get more of the same. Less services and more taxes. Look at our town’s roads they are in such poor condition.

We need to take a hard look at who we trust to run our community and it seems the status quo is not getting the job done.

Eric Horsa