Legislative task force to meet; holiday fireworks canceled

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island legislature's Emergency Spending Task Force formed in response to the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The 12-member committee is scheduled to review several items, including emergency spending on the COVID-19 response and to hear reviews of nursing home COVID-19 support, including personal protective equipment and surge hospital expenses.

Most task force members will be attending in person in the House lounge, but some will attend the meeting remotely.

Representatives of Gov. Gina Raimondo's administration will offer testimony remotely.

The meeting is not open to the public, but will be televised live on Capitol Television.

FIREWORKS CANCELED

Bryant University and the town of Smithfield have canceled this year’s July 4th holiday fireworks display and concert, the school announced Tuesday.

Restrictions on large gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic made holding the event, scheduled for July 2, impossible.

“We know that Smithfield residents and members of Bryant’s campus community look forward to the annual fireworks and Navy Band concert, however COVID-19 presents a continuing health threat, and the safety of our community and neighbors is Bryant’s highest priority,” Bryant said in a statement.