Legislative fix could let UC Berkeley admit more students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Democrats have agreed to back legislation that could let the University of California, Berkeley to accept thousands more students this fall after the state Supreme Court let stand a judicial freeze on student enrollment because of a dispute with Berkeley residents over growth.
The decision by California's high court last week to cap enrollment at one of the world's most prestigious universities stunned state lawmakers, who said it wasn't fair to students who had worked hard to get into UC Berkeley.