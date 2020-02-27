Legislation seeks to limit local control over gun policies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The state of Utah could be given more control over gun-control policies under a bill limiting legislative power at the county and city levels, and that also would undo recently passed regulations.

Currently, anyone who attempts to buy a firearm at a private gun show in the state must undergo a federal background check, but that could change under the bill.

The intent is to prevent local governments from enacting a patchwork of firearms regulations that might confuse and potentially endanger gun owners, said Republican state Rep. Cory Maloy, the bill's sponsor.

“What we’re trying to do is just make sure that there are no laws or ordinances that are passed that start infringing on the Second Amendment among the people of Utah," Maloy told members of the House committee.

A state House committee voted 7-3 to advanced the bill Wednesday. It now heads to the full House for debate, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Gun rights advocates support the bill arguing against additional firearms restrictions, while opponents have argued the bill could empower people to sue local governments that violate the state preemption.

“We are concerned with the consequences this bill could have on other smart safety protocols we have implemented over the years with our gun shows that we believe make every one of these shows much safer,” said Kimberly Barnett, associate deputy mayor of Salt Lake County.