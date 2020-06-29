Lee Topping affiliates with Coldwell Banker

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut announces that Redding resident Lee Topping has affiliated with the Ridgefield and Redding offices. As a real estate agent, Topping will provide residential and commercial real estate services in towns of Ridgefield, Redding, and surrounding greater Fairfield County communities.

Topping has become a real estate sales associate after 30 years of experience on the radio as a helicopter traffic reporter and host on the “Afternoon Drive Show,” a country station in Denver, Colo. He also developed a portfolio of triple net commercial properties. He learned site selection and how to coordinate commercial deals which prompted him to obtain his real estate license.

“Lee’s previous experience, determination and knowledge of commercial real estate will perfectly align with the standard of excellence upheld by Coldwell Banker Realty,” said Joseph Porricelli, Branch vice president of the Ridgefield and Redding offices. “We proudly welcome Lee and look forward to assisting him grow his residential and commercial real estate business.”

Topping relocated back to where it all started and lives in Redding, with his wife and two rescue dogs.

“Living in the woods of Redding is like a homecoming since I originated from the tristate area,” said Topping. “Helping others realize their own real estate dream is a pure pleasure. I’m excited to join the Coldwell Banker Realty family!”

Lee is a member of the National Association of Realtors®, Connecticut Association of Realtors®, Ridgefield Board of Realtors® and the SmartMLS.