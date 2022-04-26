Lebanon tasks military with probing migrant boat sinking

Hassan Ammar/AP

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon's government tasked the military on Tuesday with investigating the deadly sinking of a migrant boat over the weekend amid allegations by survivors that the navy was responsible.

It was still unclear what led the small, overloaded boat to sink off the coast of Tripoli on Saturday. At least seven people, including a small child, were killed and many more are still missing. The boat was carrying at least 60 passengers, many times over its capacity. At least 47 were rescued.