Lebanese families file lawsuit against army for boat sinking FADI TAWIL, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 10:45 a.m.
TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — Survivors and families of the victims of a sunken migrant boat off the coast of Lebanon on Thursday said they have filed a lawsuit accusing the military of detaining two missing survivors.
The boat that sank in April carried dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians trying to migrate by sea to Italy. It went down more than five kilometers (three miles) from the port of Tripoli, following a confrontation with the country's navy.