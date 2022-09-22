Lebanese banks decide to stay shuttered, over security fears KAREEM CHEHAYEB, Associated Press Sep. 22, 2022 Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 8:57 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 People use an ATM outside a closed Blom Bank branch that is covered with metal sheets to prevent vandalism or attacks, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 The facade of a closed Bank of Beirut branch is covered with metal sheets to prevent vandalism or attacks, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 A woman uses an ATM outside a closed Arab Bank branch, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 The facade of a closed Bank of Beirut branch is covered with metal sheets to prevent vandalism or attacks, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 People stand inside the money transfer offices of Western Union and OMT in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 A worker at a money exchange bureau counts Lebanese pounds in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Mock "wanted" posters of Lebanese bank owners and executives are plastered on a wall by the activist protest group The Depositors' Outcry, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Fadi Khalaf, Secretary-General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon said Lebanon's banks decided to remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan following a series of bank heists to help people retrieve their trapped savings in this crisis-hit Mideast country. Bilal Hussein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's banks will remain closed indefinitely after rejecting a proposed government security plan, a senior official with the country's commercial banks association said on Thursday, amid a wave of protests and heists targeting its failing financial system.
The Association of Banks in Lebanon initially announced a three-day strike, after at least seven bank branches were stormed last week, where assailants demanded they withdraw their trapped savings. Among them is Sali Hafez, who broke into a Beirut bank branch with a fake pistol and retrieved some $13,000 in her savings to cover her sister's cancer treatment.
Written By
KAREEM CHEHAYEB