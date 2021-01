League of Women Voters of Ridgefield / Contributed photo

The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield is having an art raffle fundraiser. Ridgefield artist's Tina Cobelle-Sturges's 36-inch by 36-inch oil on canvas oceanscape "Morning Solitude" is the prize, which the league will draw the winning ticket for during a virtual event Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. in conjunction with Ridgefield Suffragist Alice Paul's birthday, and Alice Paul Day."

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center is hosting the event.