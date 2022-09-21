Leaders of S. Korea, Japan agree to strive to improve ties HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2022 Updated: Sep. 21, 2022 9:50 p.m.
1 of8 South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before their meeting in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Yoon and Kishida agreed to accelerate efforts to mend ties frayed over Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as they held their countries' first summit talks in nearly three years on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Seoul officials said Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (Ahn Jung-won/Yonhap via AP) Show More Show Less
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed to accelerate efforts to mend ties frayed over Japan’s past colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula as they held their countries' first summit talks in nearly three years on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, both governments announced Thursday.
The meeting occurred after Tokyo denied Seoul’s earlier announcement they had agreed on the summit, in a sign of the delicate nature of their current relations.