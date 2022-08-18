Lawyer's group text causes 2nd Florida murder case mistrial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor in a murder case complained about a judge's ruling in a group text message that included the judge, resulting in a second mistrial for a man charged with killing his girlfriend's young son. Now the defense wants the case dismissed altogether.

Broward County Judge Peter Holden refused to allow a 911 call as evidence against Corey Gorden, who is accused of killing the 3-year-old in 2015 and returning him in his car seat to his mother as if nothing had happened.