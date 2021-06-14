Lawyer for school gunman suggests shooting was accident

DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for one of the teens accused in a fatal attack at a suburban Denver high school in 2019 suggested Monday that he accidentally shot and killed a student who rushed him after being manipulated into participating by the other gunman.

During closing arguments in the trial of Devon Erickson, David Kaplan told jurors the shooting that killed Kendrick Castillo, 18, unfolded without a plan and happened only after Erickson, sent by a teacher to the nurse's office because he looked pale and sick, was threatened into returning to the targeted classroom by his alleged accomplice, Alec McKinney.