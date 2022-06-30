Lawyer for convicted Paris attacker questions harsh sentence NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY, JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and BARBARA SURK, Associated Press June 30, 2022 Updated: June 30, 2022 6:28 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of23 FILE - A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan concert hall after a shooting on Nov. 13, 2015 in Paris. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Lawyers and trial goers gather outside the court house after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 FILE - This undated image made available by Belgium Federal Police shows Salah Abdeslam, the leading suspect and the only surviving member of the nine-member attacking team that terrorized Paris, in Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. (Belgium Federal Police via AP, File) Show More Show Less
5 of23 FILE - A victim under a blanket lays dead outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 FILE - An investigator works outside the Bataclan concert hall, Nov. 14, 2015 in Paris. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Lawyers and other people queue outide the special court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. The lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. The court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Salah Abdeslam's lawyers Olivia Ronen, right, and Martin Vettes arrive at the court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. Over the course of an extraordinary nine-month trial, the lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. At long last, the court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 FILE - Sept.8, 2021 file sketch shows key defendant Salah Abdeslam, right, and Mohamed Abrini in the special courtroom built for the 2015 attacks trial. Salah Abdeslam is one of 10 attackers who set out Nov. 13, 2015 wearing explosives vests for a series of coordinated attacks. For charges including terrorist murder and kidnapping, he faces up to life in prison. For charges including complicity to terrorist murder, Mohamed Abrini risks up to a life sentence. A total of 20 people are facing a verdict Wednesday June 29, 2022 over the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamic State extremists that killed 130 people. (Noelle Herrenschmidt via AP, File) Noelle Herrenschmidt/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 FILE - A woman pays respect to the victims, outside the Bataclan concert hall, which was a site of last Friday's attacks, in Paris, Nov. 17, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 FILE - Rescue workers tend to victims outside a cafe in Paris, Nov. 13, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. Jacques Brinon/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Salah Abdeslam's lawyers Olivia Ronen, right, and Martin Vettes arrive at the court room Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Paris. Over the course of an extraordinary nine-month trial, the lone survivor of the Islamic State extremist team that attacked Paris in 2015 has proclaimed his radicalism, wept, apologized to victims and pleaded with judges to forgive his "mistakes." For victims' families and survivors of the attacks, the trial for Salah Abdeslam and suspected accomplices has been excruciating yet crucial in their quest for justice and closure. At long last, the court will hand down its verdict Wednesday. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Police officers walk past the the special court room in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Lawyers and trial goers gather outside the special court room after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 FILE - A person is evacuated after a shooting, outside the Bataclan theater in Paris, Nov. 14, 2015. The historic trial in Paris of 20 men suspected of critical roles in the Islamic State massacres that killed 130 people in 2015 has ended this week with verdicts against the defendants in France's worst peacetime attack expected on Wednesday June 29. Thibault Camus/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Arthur Deouveaux survivor of the Bataclan attack and president of life for Paris association speaks to the media after the verdict in Paris Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The lone survivor of a team of Islamic State extremists was convicted Wednesday of murder and other charges and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the 2015 bombings and shootings across Paris that killed 130 people in the deadliest peacetime attacks in French history. Michel Euler/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
PARIS (AP) — The lawyer for the only surviving attacker from the November 2015 terrorist massacre in Paris criticized her client's murder conviction and life prison sentence without the possibility of parole, saying Thursday the verdict “raises serious questions.”
Salah Abdeslam, the chief suspect in the Islamic State attacks on the Bataclan theater, Paris cafes and France’s national stadium that killed 130 people, was found guilty Wednesday of murder and attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise, among other charges.
Written By
NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY, JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and BARBARA SURK