Lawyer: Ohio man's police shooting death reckless, senseless

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — There was no justification for a Columbus police officer to fatally shoot a man lying on his bed while offers tried to serve warrants, a lawyer representing the slain man's family said Thursday as he demanded immediate changes to policing in the city and promised a lawsuit.
Attorney Rex Elliott questioned the speed of the shooting, which appears in bodycam footage to happen within a second or less of Officer Ricky Anderson opening the door to a bedroom where Donovan Lewis slept. Elliott made the point in criticizing suggestions by the police chief that Lewis had something in his hand when he was shot. No weapon was found.