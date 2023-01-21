FBI searched Biden home, found documents marked classified

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday.

Bob Bauer, the president's personal lawyer, said the search of the entire premises lasted nearly 13 hours. The documents with classification markings spanned Biden's time in the Senate and the vice presidency, while the notes dated to his time as vice president. The search followed more than a week after Biden's attorneys found six other classified documents in the president's home library from his time as vice president, and nearly three months after lawyers found a small number of classified records at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.