Lawsuits filed against operator of medical equipment cleaner

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly three dozen people have sued the operator of a suburban Chicago medical equipment cleaning plant they say emit fumes that have adversely affected their health.

The 32 lawsuits filed against Sterigenics LLC this week in Cook County Circuit Court seek damages from the company, which operates a plant in Willowbrook.

Jeanne Hochhalter is one of those suing Oak Brook-based Sterigenics. She said Tuesday the breast cancer she developed is directly related to the release of the cancer-causing chemical ethylene oxide.

Telephone calls to Sterigenics seeking comment weren't immediately returned.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency shut down the facility in February after monitoring equipment recorded spikes of ethylene oxide in surrounding neighborhoods.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin in July reached an agreement with Sterigenics that will allow the plant to reopen after additional emission capture and control equipment is installed at the plant.