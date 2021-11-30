Lawsuit claims abuse, threats at church farm in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed this month claims boys and young men at a church-related farm business in Pennsylvania were subjected to forced labor and punishment that included dragging chains and breaking up rocks with a hammer.
The lawsuit by two former residents of Liberty Ridge, an 80-acre farm in Juniata County near the state's geographic center, said the two plaintiffs were held there in violation of federal laws against human trafficking and forced into long hours of grueling work.