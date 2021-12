BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The new congressional district map approved by the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment violates Idaho law, a lawsuit filed Wednesday with the Idaho Supreme court said.

It's the fourth lawsuit against the redistricting commission and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, but the first challenging the new map redrawing the state’s two congressional districts. The three other lawsuits challenge the new map redrawing the state’s 35 legislative districts.