Lawsuit: County insurance omits gender transition coverage

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A federal lawsuit accuses a Georgia county of discriminating against a transgender sheriff’s sergeant by not having gender dysphoria treatment covered by its insurance.

The Telegraph reports Houston County sheriff’s Sgt. Anna Lange sued the county and its board of commissioners Wednesday, saying she’s being denied coverage for medically necessary sex reassignment surgery.

The lawsuit says the 46-year-old is being discriminated against for having a “stigmatized medical condition,” leaving her to suffer “distress, humiliation and a loss of dignity.” The 12-year department veteran says she’s already paid for other gender dysphoria treatment, including hormone therapy and breast augmentation.

Houston County’s self-funded health insurance plan through Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield allows employers to choose whether to cover such surgery. Lange unsuccessfully asked commissioners to consider the addition in February.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com