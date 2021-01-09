Lawmakers vote to give AG power to regulate abortion clinics

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's anti-abortion attorney general would be given new power to regulate abortion clinics under a bill that won final passage Saturday from the Republican-dominated legislature.

The Senate voted 30-5 to send the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, who vetoed similar legislation in 2020. Last year's bill passed in the final hours of the legislative session, preventing lawmakers from overriding the veto. They'll have ample time to take up an override of this year's bill.