Lawmakers receive documents about controversial lottery deal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Legislative leaders have received documents they requested about a controversial proposal to extend the contract of the company running Rhode Island's lottery.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello asked Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo for the proposed contract and other documents related to the 20-year extension with International Game Technology Aug. 13.

Ruggerio's office said it received more than 1,300 pages of documents ahead of Friday's deadline. The owner of Rhode Island's casinos, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, wants the contract for electronic gambling machines to go out to bid.

The Rhode Island Republican Party also wants a competitive bid process and filed an ethics complaint against Raimondo, who has said the complaint has no merit.

The deal requires legislative approval. A hearing is planned for the fall.