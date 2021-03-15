Lawmakers face more budget work even as plan nears passage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers took final steps Monday toward passing a state budget, but the Senate's top leader signaled it's only the start as they face decisions on how to use massive amounts of pandemic-related federal money headed to the state.

The Senate voted 30-0 to pass the one-year budget — mostly a continuation of the spending plan now in place. The measure goes to the House for a vote that would send the measure to Gov. Andy Beshear. The bill resulted from negotiations among top lawmakers.