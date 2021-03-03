Lawmakers can't cite local examples of trans girls in sports DAVID CRARY and LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 9:57 a.m.
1 of11 A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect transgender girls like this 12-year-old swimmer seen at a pool in Utah on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. She and her family spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to avoid outing her publicly. She cried when she heard about the proposal that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools, which would separate her from her friends. She’s far from the tallest girl on her team, and has worked hard to improve her times but is not a dominant swimmer in her age group, her coach said. “Other than body parts I’ve been a girl my whole life,” she said. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, poses for a portrait in Cherry Hill, N.J., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. “I know what it’s like to have my gender questioned,” the transgender teenager said. “It’s invasive, embarrassing. I don’t want others to go through that.” Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, poses for a portrait in Cherry Hill, N.J., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The transgender teenager competes on her middle school field hockey team and hopes to keep playing in high school. "It’s all been positive,” she said. “The coaches have been really helpful.” Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 In this Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 photo, Canton High School's Chelsea Mitchell, left, runs to beat Terry Miller, center, of Bloomfield, in the CIAC Class S track and field championships at Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, Conn. center. Between 2017 and 2019, transgender sprinters Miller and Andraya Yearwood combined to win 15 championship races, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of four cisgender girls. (Christian Abraham/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP) Christian Abraham/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 file photo, a referee raises the arm of Mack Beggs of Euless Trinity after he defeated Chelsea Sanchez of Morton Ranch to defend the Class 6A girls 110-pound title during the UIL State Wrestling Championships at the Berry Center in Cypress, Texas. Texas limits transgender athletes to teams conforming with the gender on their birth certificate. That law came under criticism in 2017 and 2018, when transgender male Beggs won state titles in girls’ wrestling competitions after he was told he could not compete as a boy. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP) Jason Fochtman/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 file photo, Cromwell High School transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, right, braids the hair of teammate Taylor Santos during a break at a track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. Between 2017 and 2019, transgender sprinters Yearwood and Terry Miller combined to win 15 championship races, prompting a lawsuit on behalf of four cisgender girls. Pat Eaton-Robb/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Rebekah Bruesehoff, 14, works on school assignments at home in Cherry Hill, N.J., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. While New Jersey has a trans-inclusive sports policy, the field hockey player is distressed by proposed bans elsewhere – notably measures that might require girls to verify their gender. “I know what it’s like to have my gender questioned,” Rebekah said. “It’s invasive, embarrassing. I don’t want others to go through that.” Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less
Legislators in more than 20 states have introduced bills this year that would ban transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams in public high schools. Yet in almost every case, sponsors cannot cite a single instance in their own state or region where such participation has caused problems.
The Associated Press reached out to two dozen state lawmakers sponsoring such measures around the country as well as the conservative groups supporting them and found only a few times it’s been an issue among the hundreds of thousands of American teenagers who play high school sports.
DAVID CRARY and LINDSAY WHITEHURST