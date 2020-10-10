Kansas law enforcement fatally shoots 1 man, wounds 2nd man

SALINA, Kan. (AP) —

Kansas law enforcement officers have fatally shot one man and wounded a second man in an exchange of gunfire, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Friday after Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle in Salina, the KBI said in a news release. One of the men inside the vehicle had outstanding warrants and was wanted in a case that the KBI was investigating. No details were provided about the case.

The KBI said that when law enforcement officers approached the vehicle, they came under fire. Two KBI agents and a trooper then returned fire, hitting the two men.

The KBI said Saturday that 29-year-old Kalun Purucker, of Topeka, died from his injuries later Friday at a Salina hospital. A second man is hospitalized in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries. The KBI identified him only as a 20-year-old man from Lindsborg.

The law enforcement officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid leave, as is standard procedure, while the Johnson County Sheriff's Office investigates. None of them were hurt.