OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Nebraska have issued a warning to residents of an increased risk following a spate of drug overdoses in the state.

The Omaha and Lincoln police departments, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and federal Drug Enforcement Administration issued a joint news release Tuesday saying there have been 21 overdoses — eight resulting in death — in Lincoln and Omaha over a six-day span starting Aug. 10.