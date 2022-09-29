Latvian election shadowed by division among ethnic Russians

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvians will be voting on Saturday in a general election that has been substantially influenced by neighboring Russia’s attack on Ukraine, political disintegration among the Baltic country’s sizable ethnic-Russian minority as well as issues relating to the economy, including high energy costs.
Polls show that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins’ New Unity party, which heads the current four-party center-right minority coalition, is likely to emerge as the top vote-getter, with a projected 13% to 20% of ballots cast by the 1.5 million eligible voters.