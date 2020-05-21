Latina New Mexico governor calls VP speculation 'flattering'

FILE - In this April 15, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham puts on her face mask when not speaking during an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Republicans and sheriffs are asking U.S. Attorney General William Barr to look into Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's health orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. They allege the order, which has closed several small businesses, violates residents' civil rights.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she will help make sure that racial- and ethnic-minority voters know about the potential benefits of electing Joe Biden as president.

Asked Wednesday at an online news conference whether she would accept a potential invitation to run for vice president in November, Lujan Grisham said she is completely dedicated to her job as governor but also will provide specialized support to Biden's presidential campaign.

“I do want minority voters to know what the benefits of a Biden presidency can be and what those values are: health care, education, a strong economy, equality, dealing with productive immigration reform, all of it,” Lujan Grisham said. “And that will be my job during the upcoming primary primary and the general election.”

New Mexico has the nation's highest proportion of Hispanic residents — many tracing their local ancestry to the era of Mexican and Spanish rule. Native American's make up nearly 11% of the state population.

Lujan Grisham, a former three-term congresswoman and state health secretary, has put New Mexico on an aggressive lockdown as the coronavirus arrived in New Mexico and has vowed to only reopen the economy if the state meets milestones in limiting and tracking the contagion's spread.

Lujan Grisham acknowledged “flattering news” about the recruiting process for vice presidential contenders.

“There is flattering news about a variety of incredible women around the country, and I appreciate the recognition of the work that we’re doing in the state and my experience,” said Lujan Grisham, highlighting her status as a Democratic, Latina governor.