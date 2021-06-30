Latest reopenings mark return to business in mainland US SARA CLINE and RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press/Report for America June 30, 2021 Updated: June 30, 2021 6:49 p.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and Washington on Wednesday lifted most of their COVID-19 restrictions to become two of the last states to broadly ease virus orders put in place in the very first days of the pandemic.
New Mexico is set to reopen Thursday, marking a return to business throughout the mainland U.S. following 16 months of disruption and more than 600,000 lives lost. The last holdout — Hawaii — has loosened some rules but is slated to maintain others until 70% of its population is fully vaccinated.
SARA CLINE and RACHEL LA CORTE