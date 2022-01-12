Last of new class of Navy warship departs shipyard Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 10:18 a.m.
BATH, Maine (AP) — The last of a new class of warship departed a Maine shipyard on Wednesday.
The USS Lyndon B. Johnson was constructed at Bath Iron Works and is the last in a class of three ships the U.S. Navy has described as the largest and most technologically sophisticated destroyers in its history.