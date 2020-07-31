Last of 3 guilty in deadly home invasion to be sentenced

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — The last of three people charged in a deadly home invasion is due to be sentenced for murder on Friday.

A jury convicted Christopher Murray of North Carolina last year. Prosecutors charged that Murray, Tony Locklear and Alexis Locklear shot Wayne Lapierre and his wife at their Millinocket home.

Lapierre died from his wounds. Murray is scheduled to be sentenced in a Bangor courtroom.

Tony Locklear is serving a life sentence for murder. Alexis Locklear was sentenced to a year in prison for robbery.

The three people came to Lapierre's home to rob him, court documents said. Lapierre was a medical marijuana grower and the three left with marijuana and cash.