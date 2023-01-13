Skip to main content
Las mejores fotos de la semana en América Latina y el Caribe

Por The Associated Press

Esta fotogalería destaca algunas de las imágenes más impactantes captadas o publicadas por fotógrafos de Associated Press en América Latina y el Caribe. Fue curada por el editor de fotografía de AP Tomas Stargardter en Ciudad de México.

