Las Vegas developer plans high-rise, luxury hotel in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas-based developer is proposing to build a 20-story luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Reno.

The Reno Gazette Journal reported on its web site Friday that CAI Investments submitted an application to the city detailing its plans for a high-end hotel on Court Street just south of the Truckee River off South Arlington Avenue.

The move comes more than a decade after the company first submitted plans for a massive tower in Reno.

CAI Investments CEO Christopher Beavor says in a video posted on the company's web site that it will be the first "ground-up, non-gaming, non-smoking upper upscale hotel ever built in Northern Nevada."

It also is expected to include office space to help meet growing demand in the Reno area.

___

Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com