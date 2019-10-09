Las Vegas Convention Center expansion cost nears $1 billion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The cost of a Las Vegas Convention Center expansion is nearing $1 billion, after the government board that oversees the project added more than $45 million to the budget.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved increasing the contractor's guaranteed maximum price to $980.3 million to assure it'll be finished in time for the annual CES gadget show in January 2021.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the new contract also approves upgraded features for the three-story, 1.4 million-square-foot (0.13 million-square-meter) building.

A pedestrian bridge and underground people-mover will link it with the existing single-story convention center that's among the largest in the U.S.

The new building will have 600,000-square-feet (55,741-square-meters) of exhibit space, a food court, conference rooms and a rooftop patio with Las Vegas Strip views.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com