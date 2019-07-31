Emma Langis, a rising senior at Ridgefield High School, earned USATF (USA Track & Field) All-American honors by finishing sixth in the women's 17-18 400-meter hurdles at the USATF Junior Olympic championships in Sacramento, Calif. Competing for the Wilton-based Connecticut Elite Track & Field Club, Langis had a time of 1:02.01.
Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Elite Track & Field
Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Elite Track & Field
