Landfill searched in case of missing ASU prof believed dead

PHOENIX (AP) — A landfill west of Phoenix is being searched for evidence in the case of an Arizona State University professor who’s believed dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said Junseok Chae went missing earlier this year and investigators later determined he was the victim of a homicide.

They said their investigation has led them to the Northwest Regional Landfill in Surprise in a search for additional evidence in the case.

Phoenix TV station KTVK reports Chae was an electrical engineering professor at ASU’s main campus in Tempe and joined the school’s faculty in 2005.

Sheriff’s officials said their investigation began March 25 and homicide detectives assumed the probe four days later.

Additional details weren’t being released by sheriff's officials because they said it could jeopardize the case.