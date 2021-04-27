Land parcel on Turner Road in Ridgefield to be converted to open space

Hearst Connecticut Media Group file photo

RIDGEFIELD — A “smart businessman” with “substantial means” has decided to “let go” of his vision for developing condominiums on a 1.17-acre property on Turner Road and Barnum Place and is instead donating the land towards the town’s open space, according to his realtor and adviser, Chip Neumann.

Neumann said his client — who declined to comment — wanted to build a cohort of about nine affordable housing condos on the parcel. The client, listed as Black Oaks, LLC, was initially given approval to do so from the town’s planning and zoning commission, but after receiving some “pushback” from Turner Hill residents, the plan was withdrawn “in the best interest of everyone,” Neumann said.