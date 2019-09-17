Lamont says review of taxed, prepared foods under way

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont says Connecticut's tax department "too broadly interpreted" a planned tax on prepared foods and will revisit which items should be taxed.

The Democrat said Tuesday his budget office and legislative Democrats, who crafted the final budget deal, only planned an extra 1% tax on items already subjected to the 6.35% sales tax, such as sandwiches and pizza sold at restaurants and many grocery stores.

Lawmakers have raised concerns with a Department of Revenue Services memo that extended the fee to food items sold in grocery stores that have never been taxed, including containers of lettuce and loose baked goods.

Lamont hopes the revenue department can clarify things before the tax takes effect October 1. Republicans say a special session is needed to change the law.