Lamont making big push for marijuana legalization this year

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is making a major push to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana after COVID-19 upended the 2020 legislative session, arguing now is the time to finally enact a regulated system that generates new state and local revenue while addressing racial equity issues.
The Democrat said Wednesday that his 163-page bill, which builds on legislation he offered last year and currently awaits a public hearing, also takes into account lessons learned by other states that have already legalized the drug.