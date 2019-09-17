Lamont, Bysiewicz visit Ridgefield for Pie and Politics

Nick Perna, Ben Nneji, Susan Baker, Susan Consentino, Issy Caporale, Rob Hendrick, Tracey Miller, Ken Sjoberg, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, Jonathan Steckler, Molly McGeehin, Dave Ulmer, Sean Connelly, Karen Ogden, State Atty Gen William Tong, Sky Cole, Governor Ned Lamont, David Tatge, Rudy Marconi, Kory Salomone, George Kain, State Representative Ken Gucker, and Joseph Pastore.

Ridgefield Democrats hosted Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz during their annual fundraising event, Pie and Politics, on Sunday, Sept 15.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, State Attorney General William Tong, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, State Rep. Ken Gucker (D-138) and Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi also attended the event with more than 150 Ridgefield residents.

Lamont, Bysiewicz, Merrill, Tong, Wooden and Gucker praised Marconi for his energetic and innovative leadership that has resulted in Ridgefield being voted as Connecticut’s best and safest town over the years.

Marconi highlighted Ridgefield’s schools, public facilities, and open space in his opening remarks. He also told the crowd that the town remains attractive thanks to its village center, which includes local dinning and cultural establishments.

Marconi commended the performances of Selectwoman Barbara Manners, Town Treasurer Molly McGeehin, Board of Finance Chair Dave Ulmer, Board of Finance member Jessica Mancini, Board of Finance member and 2019 Board of Selectmen candidate Sean Connelly, Board of Education Chair Margaret Stamatis, and the entire 2019 Democratic slate.

Democratic Town Committee Chair Alex Harris introduced each of the 23 local Democratic candidates running for election in 2019, describing the background, qualifications and excellent fit for the role that each seeks to fill.

Harris introduced: Karen Ogden for Board of Finance; Jonathan Steckler and Ken Sjoberg for Board of Education; Susan Baker, Tracey Miller, Kory Salomone, and David Tatge for Inland Wetlands Board; Susan Consentino, Ben Nneji, and Robert Hendrick for Planning & Zoning Commission; Sky Cole and Joseph Pastore for Zoning Board of Appeals and Robert Byrnes and Aaron Lockwood for alternates on that board; Stan Galanski for Board of Assessment Appeals; and George Kain, Nick Perna, and Issy Caporale for Board of Police Commissioners.

He encouraged attendees and all voters to frequently check ridgefielddems.net for updates and to learn more about each candidate.

The DTC and Harris extended special thanks to event leaders Ellen Darvick and Karen Sulzinsky for helping with 2019 Pie and Politics event.