Lakers return to practice amid grief over Bryant's death

A mural of the late Kobe Bryant is seen on a building near Staples Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash Sunday. less A mural of the late Kobe Bryant is seen on a building near Staples Center, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. Bryant, the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest ... more Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lakers return to practice amid grief over Bryant's death 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have returned to practice while they continue to grieve for Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers held a light shooting workout Wednesday as they resumed basketball activities after the death of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

The Lakers' game against the Clippers on Tuesday night was postponed. Instead, the players and coaches gathered that afternoon to share stories and remembrances of Bryant, who played his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.

Coach Frank Vogel, who joined the franchise eight months ago, was the only person to speak to the media after Wednesday's workout. Vogel says the Lakers “are all deeply, deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

Vogel says the Lakers “want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything.”

The Lakers have the Western Conference's best record at 36-10. Their next game is Friday night at home against Portland.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports