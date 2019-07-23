https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ladies-Golf-Association-donates-to-emergency-fund-14116168.php
Ridgefield golfers donate to town's emergency fund
Photo: Contributed Photo
The Ridgefield Ladies Golf Association (RLGA) annual Charity Day Tournament was held on May 21 and raised $1,472 for the Ridgefield Emergency Fund.
This year’s event reflects the RLGA’s continued commitment to support local charities through member and staff donations.
The association extended special thanks to golf pro Frank Sergiovanni and Ridgefield Golf Course staffers, George Studsky and Whit Campbell for their help and support.
View Comments