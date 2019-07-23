Ridgefield golfers donate to town's emergency fund

From left to right: Tony Phillips from the Ridgefield Emergency Fund and golf tournament chairs, Chris Frazee and Bonnie Harrington.

The Ridgefield Ladies Golf Association (RLGA) annual Charity Day Tournament was held on May 21 and raised $1,472 for the Ridgefield Emergency Fund.

This year’s event reflects the RLGA’s continued commitment to support local charities through member and staff donations.

The association extended special thanks to golf pro Frank Sergiovanni and Ridgefield Golf Course staffers, George Studsky and Whit Campbell for their help and support.