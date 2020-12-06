Lacrosse: Ridegefield Parks and Recreation offering new clinics

Gym bags and sticks are seen on a sideline of a lacrosse game in a previous spring season. The Ridgefield Parks and Recreation department is going to offer Lacrosse Clinics in the Ridgefield Recreation Center gymnasium from January 26 to March 10 for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Ridgefield Parks & Recreation wants to get your kids active this winter. We are excited to announce our new Lacrosse Clinics for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. This program is led by Chris Coughlin who has over 20 years of experience coaching lacrosse. Players will learn and improve their skills including cradling, scooping, throwing, and catching. They will also develop their techniques for offensive and defensive play. We will focus on stick skill development mixed in with some fun. Clinics run from January 26 to March 10 inside the Recreation Center gymnasium with mask wearing and social distancing protocols in place. Students in kindergarten through second grade meet on Tuesdays and students in third through eighth grade meet on Wednesdays.

Our popular swim lessons start in January. Group swim lesson member registration begins at 8:00 am on Tuesday, December 8 and open registration is at 9:00 am on Saturday, December 12. Private and semi-private lessons are available to members and non-members. Member registration begins on Tuesday, December 15 at 8:00 am and open registration begins on December 19 at 9:00 am. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203.431.2755.