La Palma island's volcano roars again, spewing thicker lava Oct. 5, 2021 Updated: Oct. 5, 2021 8:53 a.m.
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent.
The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.