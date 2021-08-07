LSU alumnus looks to increase number of Black veterinarians

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — When he was a teenager, Dr. George Robinson III said he was lucky to come into contact with Dr. Clyde Raby, a Black veterinarian who practiced in Baton Rouge.
“He allowed me to come over to his practice, and I liked it,” Robinson said. That led him to decide he wanted to become a vet when he was 14 and to a career that took him from LSU’s veterinary school to a private veterinary practice in New Orleans and later as an executive with a number of national veterinary chains. That culminated in 2016 with Robinson joining with a private equity group to launch Heartland Veterinary Partners, which manages business operations at more than 150 clinics across the U.S.