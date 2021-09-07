LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — The board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization, fired its president, Alphonso David, because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York.
The co-chairs of HRC’s board, Morgan Cox and Jodie Patterson, said in a statement Monday that the board had decided to fire David, effective immediately, after the completion of an investigation into his actions related to the allegations against Cuomo.