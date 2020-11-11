LEGO contest: Ridgefield Historical Society sponsoring

The Ridgefield Historical Society invites creative LEGO® builders in Ridgefield, and Ridgefielders to try their hands at recreating a Ridgefield landmark with a deadline for entries for a contest to be submitted of January 1, 2021, New Year's Day. The Scott House, (pictured in LEGO form), is one of several to choose from.

Ridgefielders young or old, individuals or groups, are invited to demonstrate their LEGO construction skills by building replicas of their choice of a Ridgefield landmark as part of a contest that the Ridgefield Historical Society is sponsoring titled “Our Town in LEGO.” The Historical Society has designated a baker’s dozen of structures that are meaningful for their history and architecture as the focus of the contest, according to its announcement.

Registration is free for Ridgefielders between the ages of 4 and 18; there will be a $10 fee for adults’ entries and for group efforts.

Participants are asked to register on the Historical Society’s website, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, and to upload up to three photos of each sculpture entry before the deadline of Jan. 1, 2021.

The sculptures are to be based on any of the following Ridgefield landmarks: The Ballard Park Gazebo, the Bassam Fellows Headquarters — Philip Johnson Building, the Cass Gilbert Fountain, the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, the Lounsbury House, the Old Hundred (Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum), the Peter Parley Schoolhouse, the Ridgefield Library, the Ridgefield Post Office, the Scott House, St. Stephen’s Church, Ridgefield Town Hall, and the Train Depot at the business Ridgefield Supply.

Maximum dimensions for the structures are 18 inches wide by 18 inches deep by 24 inches high. One of the photos of each LEGO creation should include the designer. All entries will be judged by a local panel and prizes will be awarded. Contest winning constructions will be displayed in Historical Society cases and at Town Hall next year.

For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or email LEGO@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.