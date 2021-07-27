LA requires city workers to get vaccinated or regular tests July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 8:13 p.m.
A patient has her body temperature screened after showing her COVID-19 vaccine card at the Clínica Monseñor Oscar A. Romero in the Pico-Union district of Los Angeles, Monday, July 26, 2021. The clinic is a COVID-19 vaccine site. California said it will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and millions of public- and private-sector health care employees starting in August.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, from left, Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks, D-Oakland, and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf listen to spekers at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., Monday, July 26, 2021. California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly. Officials are tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections in the nation's most populous state, mostly among the unvaccinated.
Immigrants fill out forms before getting vaccinated at the Clínica Monseñor Oscar A. Romero in the Pico-Union district of Los Angeles, Monday, July 26, 2021. The clinic is a COVID-19 vaccine site. California said it will require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and millions of public- and private-sector health care employees starting in August.
A pedestrian walks past a banner promoting vaccinations at the Pico-Union district in Los Angeles, Monday, July 26, 2021. The City of Los Angeles advertisement reads in Spanish: "Protect and Respect, Let's End the Pandemic." Pico-Union is the fourth most dense neighborhood in Los Angeles, home to a large immigrant community. The state of California said it would require proof of vaccination or weekly testing for all state workers and millions of public- and private-sector health care employees starting in August.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles will require city employees to show proof vaccination against COVID-19 or be regularly tested, officials said Tuesday, a policy in line with a new state rule announced by the governor a day earlier.
Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement that the requirement is part of broader push toward a vaccine mandate for city employees.