LA nonprofit head misspent $1.7 million, filing alleges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents allege the former head of the Youth Policy Institute improperly used the anti-poverty nonprofit's funds to pay property taxes on his house, buy furniture for his home office and make political donations.

The Los Angeles Times on Wednesday cites the group's bankruptcy filing that claims Dixon Slingerland spent the money on an array of unauthorized and personal expenses, including private tutoring for his children.

Slingerland was fired as chief executive in September. In an email, he called many of the allegations in the filing "extremely misleading." But Slingerland confirmed that "a handful of expenditures were mistakenly made" on his company credit card. He said he's committed to reimbursing the group.

The allegations come two weeks after the nonprofit abruptly closed its doors, eliminating a thousand jobs and upending services for low-income families.